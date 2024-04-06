Major AEW star ends Eddie Kingston’s world title reign after 199 days at ROH Supercard of Honor

Eddie Kingston has just been dethroned. His reign of 199 days as ROH World Champion ended tonight at Supercard of Honor as he lost to Mark Briscoe.

After winning the title from Claudio Castagnoli, the Mad King has had a dominant time as a fighting champion. He ended up going beyond all that, even winning the Continental Classic to add a third title to his arsenal.

Now Eddie Kingston is down to just one title. He first lost the Continental Championship after getting pinned by Kazuchika Okada. Tonight, he dropped his second title, which was arguably the most prestigious of the three, after a grueling match against the Sussex Chicken.

Briscoe pulled out all the stops to score the win, even putting his body on the line and leaving himself all bloodied up. It was a hard-fought battle, as the two men went more than 40 minutes in the ring, with several near-falls and hardcore spots.

Mark now joins his brother, the late Jay Briscoe, as a holder of the ROH World Championship, adding this to the list of several major titles he has won across his decades-long career.

Eddie Kingston, on the other hand, is still in possession of the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

