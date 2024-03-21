Top AEW champion finally dethroned, 82-day title reign comes to an end on Dynamite

A title change occurred tonight on AEW Dynamite, and a major AEW star captured his first singles title. He has ended an 82-day title reign. The new champion in question would be Kazuchika Okada.

Eddie Kingston captured the Continental Championship after beating Jon Moxley in the finals of the Continental Classic at AEW Worlds End on December 30, 2023. This made him a Triple Crown Champion.

Tonight he was challenged by The Rainmaker, who was looking to capture his first title since officially joining the company two weeks ago.

It was a hard-hitting contest and Kazuchika Okada showed his precise in-ring skills as he was firing from all ends tonight.

It took a lot to put each other away as both men were able to hit their finishers, but that still wasn't enough. After numerous exchanges, Okada was able to hit the Rainmaker once more, which was enough for him to win.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling, the Japanese star has been on a roll, and he now stands as one of the champions of the promotion. His friends, The Young Bucks, also have a chance to hold championship gold as they are part of the tournament to crown the new tag team champions.

