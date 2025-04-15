Congratulations to AEW star Mark Briscoe

AEW star Mark Briscoe recently revealed some great personal news. Congratulations are in order for the star.

Ad

Briscoe is one of the most entertaining stars in All Elite Wrestling and he often comes up with some of the most hilarious things on television. The star is also a gifted wrestler and was part of one of the most legendary tag teams in pro wrestling history alongside the late great Jay Briscoe.

He recently revealed that he and his wife, Brittany Pugh, are expecting their ninth child together. Briscoe revealed this news on Speedball Mike Bailey’s vlog on his YouTube channel. When Mike Bailey asked Mark Briscoe how many kids he has, he said:

Ad

Trending

“Well, I got eight on the ground currently and one in the womb.” [09:57 - 10:00]

Ad

It is great news and everyone at Sportskeeda would like to send their best wishes to the Briscoe family.

Jim Cornette blasts Tony Khan for Mark Briscoe's treatment

AEW president Tony Khan was blasted by veteran Jim Cornette over the treatment of Mark Briscoe. Cornette is known for his takes on the pro wrestling industry and he is often critical of AEW. The legendary manager recently talked about how the promotion destroyed Mark Briscoe's value.

Ad

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said:

“They've destroyed Mark's value. It was a wonderful match that people liked because Mark Briscoe always gets over. But he always gets beat and unfortunately that's the position that they're ended in because Tony is not able to see and react when he is gifted sh*t that he didn't plan for and his advisers that he listens to have the most indie mindset of anybody in the company. They keep him doing this great match bullsh*t with children instead of recognizing personalities and real wrestling talent that can get over with a wider audience.”

Ad

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Briscoe and whether Tony Khan will book him to win a singles title soon.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Mike Bailey's podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More