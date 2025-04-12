Jim Cornette blasts Tony Khan for not pushing top AEW star - "He always gets beat"

AEW CEO Tony Khan has made several stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he has also been called out for not pushing certain talent, and one of them is Mark Briscoe, who, according to Jim Cornette, should be pushed.

Ad

Mark Briscoe has had a decent run in AEW as well as ROH as a singles star for the past year. However, the veteran is often seen on the losing side during his matches. At the AEW Dynasty PPV, Mark Briscoe came up short against Kyle Fletcher in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette criticized Mark Briscoe's booking in All Elite Wrestling. He slammed Tony Khan for not realizing the former ROH World Champion's value and for putting him in these matches.

Ad

Trending

"They've destroyed Mark's value. It was a wonderful match that people liked because Mark Briscoe always gets over. But he always gets beat and unfortunately that's the position that they're ended in because Tony is not able to see and react when he is gifted sh*t that he didn't plan for and his advisers that he listens to have the most indie mindset of anybody in the company. They keep him doing this great match bullsh*t with children instead of recognizing personalities and real wrestling talent that can get over with a wider audience." [1:55-2:43]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

AEW star Mark Briscoe wants to be the ROH World Champion again

Mark Briscoe is a former ROH World Champion, and his reign was ended by The Learning Tree, Chris Jericho. The veteran has his sights set on regaining the title, as it is a very proud accomplishment. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Mark Briscoe stated he wants to win some gold and wants to win the ROH World Championship.

Ad

"I am relatively new to the singles game. I was a tag team guy for 20+ years. And as far as in the singles game, I wanna win some gold. I want the Ring of Honor World Title. It's a very proud accomplishment for me." [21:18 onwards]

We will have to wait and see if Mark Briscoe captures the ROH World Title again in the upcoming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More