Congratulations to AEW star Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis

AEW's Mike Benette and Maira Kanellis have been married since 2014. The duo was also part of WWE and welcomed their first daughter in 2018, followed by their second child in 2020. The stars had some exciting news to share on social media recently.
Mike Bennett has been part of Tony Khan's company since 2022 and occasionally teams up with Matt Taven on TV. While his wife Maria was also part of the promotion from 2022 to early 2025, her contract ended in January, and she is currently a free agent. She also had multiple health issues during her time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Recently, the former AEW star took to X/Twitter to share a picture of her family, in which she held a baby singlet with "Coming Soon" written on it, hinting that a third baby is on the way.
"We’ve been keeping a secret…," she wrote.
One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!
Maria Kanellis opens up on potential comeback to AEW
The former AEW star was managing The Kingdom faction in Tony Khan's company. They were the mainstays of the ROH company.
While speaking on Signed by Superstars, months after her contract expired, Maria said that she still believes that the Jacksonville-based promotion might sign her again.
"Never say never. I still chat with people over there. I think that they’ve done an amazing job in the last few years of really, just, making it a more professional show from backstage to what you see and the product is live. A lot of my friends that are over there talk about how well it’s run and so, you know, never say never," she said.
It will be interesting to see when Maria Kanellis will make her return to the pro wrestling promotion, as she has done an incredible job as a manager in Tony Khan's promotion.
A top WWE star is missing in action