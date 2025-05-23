"Never say never," says former AEW star on potential WWE comeback

A former WWE star has stated that she is open to returning to the company after five years. Maria Kanellis also revealed that she wants to accomplish something at WrestleMania.

The 43-year-old star initially signed with the Stamford-based company in 2004 and departed in 2010. She worked for Ring of Honor, NJPW, and TNA before returning to WWE in 2017 alongside her husband Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett). The couple were released in April 2020, and they joined AEW in late 2022. On January 31, 2025, Maria announced that she had left the promotion.

While doing a virtual signing for Signed By Superstars, Maria Kanellis said, "Never say never," when asked about potentially returning to WWE.

"Never say never. I still chat with people over there. I think that they’ve done an amazing job in the last few years of really, just, making it a more professional show from backstage to what you see and the product is live. A lot of my friends that are over there talk about how well it’s run and so, you know, never say never," she said. (H/T Fightful)

Maria Kanellis on her WWE WreslteMania dream

Maria Kanellis is a former 24/7 Champion. She won the title in July 2019, becoming the first-ever pregnant champion in company history.

She stated that her dream is to manage The Kingdom at one edition of WrestleMania.

"My dream is to manage The Kingdom at a WrestleMania. That’s the only thing that I feel like I just -- I didn’t get to do. Or to manage my husband at WrestleMania and experience that together. I’ve had WrestleMania matches and he’s been in a WrestleMania match but we’ve never done it together and I feel like that would be really cool." (H/T Fightful)

It'll be interesting to see whether Triple H brings her back now that she's a free agent.

