Congratulations to AEW star MJF

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 27, 2025 03:02 GMT
Some good news for AEW star MJF. (Image via X/@The_MJF)

Former AEW World Champion MJF has been having such a rough time lately that the 29-year-old has decided to take some time off. The Salt of the Earth ended last week on a terrible note as he was handed two back-to-back losses. He lost his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship to Mistico at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show, before losing to Mark Briscoe at All Out.

However, there is a silver lining in this grey cloud of MJF's life currently, as the former World Champion's match with Mistico has been given a whopping five and a half stars by Dave Meltzer. This marked MJF's fourth match to earn five stars or more from Meltzer and the first that he's gotten outside of Tony Khan's promotion.

This was the highest rating any match received this past weekend from Meltzer, including matches from two other PPVs, All Out and Wrestlepalooza, all of which were held on the same weekend. Many fans and pundits criticize MJF for his lack of in-ring skills, but adding another five-star plus match to his CV is a sureshot way to silence his doubters.

AEW star MJF to take time off from television

Two-time AEW Champion MJF has decided to take some time off television following his string of recent losses. The former World Champion stated on the most recent episode of Dynamite that something was missing inside of him since he dropped the AEW World Championship. He even hinted at a character change once he returns to the promotion.

Interestingly, Maxwell Jacob Friedman still has a guaranteed shot at the World Title as his contract wasn't cashed in at Forbidden Door. He could resume his rivalry with 'Hangman' Adam Page once he returns from his time away from All Elite Wrestling. MJF could very well be the individual to dethrone Page and become a two-time World Champion in the promotion.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
