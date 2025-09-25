MJF gone from AEW for now; hints at character change

MJF finally broke his silence following his loss last weekend. It seems that he'll be taking a leave from AEW for now, but he didn't leave without hinting at a major character change.
Friedman hasn't had the best week, losing to both of his rivals. Last Friday, he lost his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship to Mistico in a Belt vs. Mask match during CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show. The next day, he was in Toronto for All Out, where he lost to Mark Briscoe in their Tables N' Tacks match.
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the promotion aired footage of MJF following his tough loss last Saturday. He looked completely beaten physically, mentally, and emotionally. The Salt of the Earth took a good look at himself and stated that something was missing since he dropped the world title, and he's been a shell of his former self ever since. He mentioned how he felt like a fraud trying to play himself.
He then named several top stars on the roster who have since overshadowed him. MJF revealed that he was going to be away for a while, but he claimed he will return as the most dangerous version of himself.
MJF then sent a bone-chilling message to the entire roster. He mentioned how when he comes back, all doubt will be swallowed, and he'll take his place at the top of the division. He asserted that he would do things his way, regardless of the implications.
It’s interesting to note that he still holds a contract for a future world title shot. He may have been dealing with several setbacks, but all of this could change once he executes this contract. Delaying this in exchange for building up his most dangerous self might be the right move for him, and one that could lead to him walking out as the new world champion.
