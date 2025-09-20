MJF Humiliated Hours Before AEW All Out

MJF is scheduled to lock horns with Mark Briscoe in a Tables 'n' Tacks match at AEW All Out 2025. The rivalry between the two has become personal in recent weeks. Fans are expecting their showdown to be bloody and brutal.Earlier this year, Maxwell Jacob Friedman became the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion by dethroning the previous title holder, Averno. He soon began feuding with CMLL star Místico. At the recent CMLL 92nd Anniversary Show, they locked horns for gold. The Mexican star defeated The Salt of the Earth via submission, becoming the new CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion.Místico defeated Friedman in humiliating fashion. The former WWE star put The Young Genius in an arm bar and forced him to tap out at Arena México. Even though the former AEW World Champion attempted a rope break, the 42-year-old repositioned himself and strengthened his grip. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaxwell Jacob Friedman was CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion for almost 50 days. Although this reign was brief, it had some remarkable moments. The Salt of the Earth still has a future AEW World Championship match opportunity. If he plays his cards right, he could win the title this year. Only time will tell what the future holds for him in the Jacksonville-based company.MJF vs. Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out might be a bloodbathThe matchup between MJF and Mark Briscoe at All Out will involve tables and thumbtacks. Blood will certainly be drawn, and both men have a lot at stake. If The Salt of the Earth emerges victorious, he will instantly become a threat to &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page's world title.Maxwell Jacob Friedman wants Mark to suffer. Furthermore, in a backstage segment on September to Remember, he told Tony Khan that he intends to end the former ROH World Champion's career.&quot;I hope you’re so happy when there’s another Briscoe in the dirt! And that is on you, not me! You!” said Friedman. [H/T: All Elite Wrestling's official website]MJF is one of Tony Khan's most valuable assets, and he is likely to become world champion again soon.