  • home icon
  • AEW
  • MJF's career will end if he makes one major mistake, warns AEW star (Exclusive)

MJF's career will end if he makes one major mistake, warns AEW star (Exclusive)

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 20, 2025 01:04 GMT
MJF is an AEW original [Photo: AEW Official X Account]
MJF is an AEW original [Photo: AEW Official X Account]

A major AEW star recently talked about MJF and an area of his career outside the ring. He mentioned that this could ultimately be his undoing if he doesn't keep it all together.

Ad

Recently, the Salt of the Earth appeared in the Netflix blockbuster Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler. This was his biggest project outside the ring so far, and he has been linked to several more productions.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter asked Mark Briscoe about MJF picking up several Hollywood roles, something several wrestling icons have done over the years. Briscoe claimed that he should put more focus on his time in the ring because he may get too distracted, and this could be his undoing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah, he needs to be more focused on the squared circle, especially when you got Mark Briscoe coming for him. Because that's what's going on, you get distracted, man. You get distracted, you don't put your full everything you got into this, man, you might be done with this wrestling thing. This might be it for you, this is your swan song."
Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

Mark Briscoe revealed why he doesn't like MJF

During the same interview, the former ROH World Champion addressed his current feud with Friedman and why things have yet to be settled between them.

Mark Briscoe discussed how, right from the moment he met him, he knew there was something off about MJF already. He mentioned how this was his personality and the way he acts.

Ad
"That's exactly right. You see, MJF, the first time I ever saw the man in my life, I just knew that there was something about this man that I did not care for. And I'm not that type of person, but I just knew that there's something about this man that's just, it don't sit right with me. And now that we have had some interactions, some personal interactions, I know exactly what it is. He's a pr**k. He's a royal, generational pr**k."
Ad
Ad

The two could put an end to their feud tomorrow at All Out in what looks to be a potential show-stealer. Mark Briscoe has selected the stipulation for the match, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to outmatch Friedman at the pay-per-view.

Please give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling and give us an H/T when getting quotes from the article.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications