"He's a pr*ck" - Top AEW star admits he is not a fan of MJF (Exclusive)

Ahead of All Out: Toronto tomorrow, a popular AEW star has spoken about MJF. He also revealed why he has never liked him, and why things are heated between them.

Ad

Mark Briscoe has been feuding with MJF for a few months now. Friedman has been heated as he claimed that Briscoe cost him a chance to become world champion at Forbidden Door. He has made his move and wants him in one big match. At the pay-per-view, they will take each other on in a Table N' Tacks match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter asked The Sussex County Chicken about his ongoing feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Briscoe discussed how, from the first time he saw him, he knew there was something off about him, which was his obnoxious personality.

Ad

Trending

"That's exactly right. You see, MJF, the first time I ever saw the man in my life, I just knew that there was something about this man that I did not care for. And I'm not that type of person, but I just knew that there's something about this man that's just, it don't sit right with me. And now that we have had some interactions, some personal interactions, I know exactly what it is. He's a pr**k. He's a royal, generational pr**k."

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

He then claimed that he was going to get what was coming to him. Briscoe was going to be the very person to give him a reality check.

"So the thing about MJF is, the thing about humanity in general, what goes around comes around. And Maxwell Jacob Friedman, your time is coming to an end, my friend, because you think you could just go on and do what you want to do, and act like what you want to act. But hey, I'm your judgment day, son." [0:32-1:15]

Ad

Ad

MJF talks about his busy week, including bout with Mark Briscoe

MJF has recently addressed all the latest happenings in his life, as this week, he is set for several major appearances both in and out of the ring.

He mentioned on X/Twitter how he was juggling filming a new movie, preparing for his match with Mistico during the 92nd Anniversary show of CMLL, and capping this all off with his match with Mark Briscoe at All Out. The Salt of the Earth wanted his appreciation for all he was doing for the business.

Ad

"I’m filming a Universal movie. I’m taking the time out of my very busy schedule of being a star to beat Mistico in Mexico and take his mask forever. And to end Mark Briscoes career by crippling him. Yeah. I’m the best this generation has to offer. I want my flowers, NOW."

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I’m filming a Universal movie. I’m taking the time out of my very busy schedule of being a star to beat Mistico in Mexico and take his mask forever. And to end Mark Briscoes career by crippling him. Yeah. I’m the best this generation has to offer. I want my flowers, NOW.

Ad

These two will have the chance to settle all grievances in what will be a brutal match at All Out. It remains to be seen which of the two comes out as the victor.

Please give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling and give us an H/T when getting quotes from the first half of the article

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.