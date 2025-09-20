"He's a pr*ck" - Top AEW star admits he is not a fan of MJF (Exclusive)

Ahead of All Out: Toronto tomorrow, a popular AEW star has spoken about MJF. He also revealed why he has never liked him, and why things are heated between them.
Mark Briscoe has been feuding with MJF for a few months now. Friedman has been heated as he claimed that Briscoe cost him a chance to become world champion at Forbidden Door. He has made his move and wants him in one big match. At the pay-per-view, they will take each other on in a Table N' Tacks match.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter asked The Sussex County Chicken about his ongoing feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Briscoe discussed how, from the first time he saw him, he knew there was something off about him, which was his obnoxious personality.
"That's exactly right. You see, MJF, the first time I ever saw the man in my life, I just knew that there was something about this man that I did not care for. And I'm not that type of person, but I just knew that there's something about this man that's just, it don't sit right with me. And now that we have had some interactions, some personal interactions, I know exactly what it is. He's a pr**k. He's a royal, generational pr**k."
He then claimed that he was going to get what was coming to him. Briscoe was going to be the very person to give him a reality check.
"So the thing about MJF is, the thing about humanity in general, what goes around comes around. And Maxwell Jacob Friedman, your time is coming to an end, my friend, because you think you could just go on and do what you want to do, and act like what you want to act. But hey, I'm your judgment day, son." [0:32-1:15]
MJF talks about his busy week, including bout with Mark Briscoe
MJF has recently addressed all the latest happenings in his life, as this week, he is set for several major appearances both in and out of the ring.
He mentioned on X/Twitter how he was juggling filming a new movie, preparing for his match with Mistico during the 92nd Anniversary show of CMLL, and capping this all off with his match with Mark Briscoe at All Out. The Salt of the Earth wanted his appreciation for all he was doing for the business.
"I’m filming a Universal movie. I’m taking the time out of my very busy schedule of being a star to beat Mistico in Mexico and take his mask forever. And to end Mark Briscoes career by crippling him. Yeah. I’m the best this generation has to offer. I want my flowers, NOW."
These two will have the chance to settle all grievances in what will be a brutal match at All Out. It remains to be seen which of the two comes out as the victor.
