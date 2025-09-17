  • home icon
  MJF makes a shocking claim ahead of the big match at AEW All Out 2025

MJF makes a shocking claim ahead of the big match at AEW All Out 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 17, 2025 17:16 GMT
MJF
MJF is a former AEW World Champion (source: Maxwell's X account)

MJF is set to compete in a major match at AEW All Out 2025. Ahead of this match, he has made a major claim.

MJF was involved in a feud with Mistico in June. The two of them clashed at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico, where Mistico won by DQ. However, after the match, Maxwell unmasked the luchador and walked away with it. Maxwell went on to win the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship recently. Meanwhile, he is also busy feuding with Mark Briscoe. However, it looks like his past actions are catching up to him. He will face Mark Briscoe at All Out 2025, but before this match, he will compete in a championship vs. mask match against Mistico at CMLL's 92nd anniversary show.

Ahead of this match, the AEW star took to social media to say that he was going to beat Mistico in Mexico and then end Mark Briscoe's career at All Out.

"I’m filming a Universal movie. I’m taking the time out of my very busy schedule of being a star to beat Mistico in Mexico and take his mask forever. And to end Mark Briscoes career by crippling him. Yeah. I’m the best this generation has to offer. I want my flowers, NOW."
Check out his tweet here:

MJF rejected Andrade's offer for a match

Andrade wrestled for AEW for some time before he returned to WWE last year. However, after spending over a year with the Stamford-based promotion, he was released recently due to disciplinary issues. Since his release, fans have speculated about his in-ring future. Meanwhile, he has gotten himself into a bit of a spat with MJF online.

Maxwell wanted to team with Andrade after his release. However, El Idolo rejected his offer and instead proposed a mask vs. hair match in Mexico. However, the former AEW World Champion rejected Andrade's offer.

"lol. No. Get over without burning another bridge than we can discuss us having a match at all. P***y," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if this will lead to a match down the line.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
