"Get over without burning another bridge" - Top AEW star rejects Andrade's offer to face him after his WWE release

Former WWE star Andrade made a massive offer to an AEW star, but the latter didn't accept it. The former NXT Champion was released from the global sports entertainment juggernaut a few days ago due to an unknown internal issue. Fans are wondering if he will return to AEW since he is a free agent again. MJF has already started an online feud with him on social media.

The former AEW World Champion wanted to join El Idolo the moment WWE released him. However, Andrade was quick to reject the proposal of associating with Maxwell. The latter decided to take a step back and realized that he was not ready to ally.

Later, Andrade proposed a mask vs. hair match to MJF in Mexico. The former AEW World Champion took to X and disrespectfully rejected the challenge and claimed that El Idolo should come to the company first without "burning another bridge."

"lol. No. Get over without burning another bridge than we can discuss us having a match at all. P***y," he wrote.

Veteran journalist believes AEW will not sign Andrade

The 35-year-old star had a mediocre run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He left the promotion too soon before being pushed to his potential.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, journalist Dave Meltzer claimed that Tony Khan will probably avoid hiring El Idolo due to his previous backstage issues.

"He caused problems [in AEW], and he wasn’t the most willing and cooperative person there, and… he’s good, really good, but they got guys way better than him that are a lot more cooperative than him,” he said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan sees any potential in the former NXT Champion's rivalry against MJF and books it in the future.

