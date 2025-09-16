Andrade calls major AEW star a "p*ssy"; challenges him to first match since WWE exit

Andrade teased a rivalry with a major AEW star following his WWE exit. The veteran was recently released by the company for disciplinary reasons earlier this week.

Ad

Popular AEW star MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) got into a war of words with Andrade following his surprising release. Their heated online exchange continued today on social media, and El Idolo suggested an interesting stipulation match against MJF. He suggested that he battle the former AEW World Champion in a Hair vs. Mask match, and you can check out his message by clicking here.

"IN MEXICO! It’s MASK VS HAIR p*ssy!!" wrote Andrade.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

The former champion spent a couple of years in All Elite Wrestling before his return in the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2024. The 35-year-old didn't win a title during his time in AEW, and his final match in the promotion was a loss to Miro, now known as Rusev, at Worlds End 2023. El Idolo was married to SmackDown star Charlotte Flair, but they got divorced last year.

Dave Meltzer comments on potential AEW return for Andrade following WWE exit

Legendary wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently discussed Andrade El Idolo's exit from WWE and if AEW should bring him back.

Ad

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer suggested that AEW might not be interested in bringing him back. He also stated that the veteran caused problems during his first stint in the promotion.

“Would AEW take him or not? I don’t know what Tony’s gonna do. He tried to leave on good terms, he just decided he wasn’t gonna go back, he went back like they all do. … He’s a good wrestler and all, but I think at this point if I’m AEW, I am not really fond of using ex-WWE guys who have already proven to you that they want to go back to WWE, and they’re not going to be happy there. He caused problems [in AEW], and he wasn’t the most willing and cooperative person there, and… he’s good, really good, but they got guys way better than him that are a lot more cooperative than him,” Dave Meltzer said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Ad

TYLER @Steady_havinn Andrade should either return to AEW with better booking this time or go to CMLL

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the former United States Champion in the world of professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!