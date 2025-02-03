Charlotte Flair divorces Andrade after two years of marriage

After two years of marriage and three years of prior courtship, Charlotte Flair has divorced her WWE Superstar husband, Andrade. She decided to end things, according to a new report by TMZ.

Charlotte Flair returned to World Wrestling Entertainment this past Saturday at the Royal Rumble after a year-long absence owing to injuries she sustained during a match with Asuka in December 2023. She entered the titular contest and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 when she last eliminated Roxanne Perez. This marked her second Rumble win after winning it in 2020.

Charlotte and Andrade began dating in 2019. They got engaged the following year and got married in 2022. Despite no signs of trouble in paradise, TMZ reports that the court documents show that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's daughter filed for divorce from her Mexican hubby. The reason has not been disclosed yet.

Flair had mentioned that her ex-husband was helping her with her knee injury during her absence, making the divorce out-of-left-field news. The filing was reportedly done in June 2024 and a judge signed off on the divorce later that year in October.

The Queen's win on Saturday assures her one of two scenarios at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas: Rhea Ripley, completing a trilogy on the grand stage, or Tiffany Stratton, who only won the Women's Title in early January 2025.

Tiffany Stratton has long been naming Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent. She even revealed that The Queen heavily influenced her into becoming a wrestler. It looks like her dream is about to be realized.

Going after Rhea Ripley on RAW gives Charlotte a chance at redeeming her loss at WrestleMania 39. However, Ripley is confident Flair does not have her title in mind. Following The Queen's victory at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, Mami hinted that the 14-time World Champion is coming for The Buff Barbie.

Although she was a tad shaken by the prospect of having a target on her back in the form of her idol, Tiffany Stratton assured she would retain over whoever challenges her on the grand stage in April.

Which champion do you see The Queen going after this WrestleMania season? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

