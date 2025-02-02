Tiffany Stratton gives shaky response after being asked about facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair earned a title opportunity at WrestleMania 41 after winning the 2025 women's Royal Rumble Match. Tiffany Stratton, the reigning WWE Women's Champion, had a shaky response after being asked about the possibility of facing The Queen in Las Vegas.

Flair suffered a serious left knee injury in a match against Asuka in December 2023. She underwent surgery, and after a grueling recovery period that lasted for more than a year, she returned as the No. 27 entrant in the women's Rumble match, winning it for the second time in her legendary career.

In an exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley on WWE's YouTube channel, Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton reacted to Charlotte Flair's victory. Ripley was confident that Flair wouldn't challenge her for the Women's World Championship, putting pressure on Stratton.

"Like I said Friday, it doesn't matter who wins, because at WrestleMania, it's gonna be Tiffy Time," Stratton said.

Cathy Kelley followed it up by asking who they think The Queen will go after.

"Good luck, Tiffy, all you, mate," Ripley said before patting the WWE Women's Champion in the shoulders.

"Like I said, if it's gonna be me, it's gonna be Tiffy Time at WrestleMania. Now get out of my face, Cathy," Stratton answered. [0:31 - 1:07]

It will be interesting to see which championship Charlotte Flair will select to go after at WrestleMania 41. She's already a 14-time women's champion, ready to add another to her already stacked resume.

Charlotte Flair remains motivated because of her fans

In the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, an emotional Charlotte Flair discussed her return to the ring after the lengthy layoff. Flair had nothing but love for her fans who supported her following her surgery to her long road to recovery that took more than a year.

"Seeing all the fans keeping up with my injury updates throughout the year with rehab and like, ‘We miss you Charlotte, we love you Charlotte.’ As a performer, sometimes you do feel like, ‘Do I still got it? What am I coming back to do? I’ve done it all.’ Coming back tonight and winning the Rumble two times, it’s like, 'No, I’m coming back to do it all over again.' That’s how hungry I am," Flair said. [H/T - WrestleZone]

It's unclear when Flair will announce her decision about WrestleMania 41, but previous reports indicate a potential matchup against Tiffany Stratton.

