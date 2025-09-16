MJF gets into war of words with Andrade after his sudden WWE release

AEW star MJF and former WWE star Andrade don't seem to get along after the latter's release. El Idolo was one of the top names on the roster, and his in-ring potential is unmatched by most of the locker room. Unfortunately, he was released from the company after reportedly violating a major guideline. The details regarding what exactly led to his release remain unclear.The Salt of the Earth was seemingly happy to see the former United States Champion being released from WWE. He has sent a couple of messages to him on social media and is eager to join hands. He even invited Andrade for a drink before his match against Místico at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary event, but the 35-year-old declined his offer a bit rudely.The former AEW World Champion took to X and responded to El Idolo after realizing that Andrade doesn't want to join his alliance.&quot;Oh it’s like that? Okay, Perro,&quot; he wrote.Journalist believes Tony Khan will not hire Andrade backThe 35-year-old star left AEW for WWE in December 2023. Now that he has left WWE again, fans are wondering if he will return to All Elite Wrestling.While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, journalist Dave Meltzer claimed that El Idolo wasn't cooperative during his first AEW run, and therefore, he might not be All Elite again.&quot;He’s a good wrestler and all, but I think at this point if I’m AEW, I am not really fond of using ex-WWE guys who have already proven to you that they want to go back to WWE, and they’re not going to be happy there. He caused problems [in AEW], and he wasn’t the most willing and cooperative person there, and… he’s good, really good, but they got guys way better than him that are a lot more cooperative than him,” he said.It will be interesting to see what happens next in the former United States Champion's career.