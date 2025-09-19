  • home icon
  "The Second Coming"- Former AEW star breaks silence after shocking return to Tony Khan's company

“The Second Coming”- Former AEW star breaks silence after shocking return to Tony Khan’s company

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 19, 2025 09:39 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

A former AEW star recently made a shocking return to Tony Khan's company. Following his appearance, he broke his silence to reflect on his comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The aforementioned star in question is Alan Angels. He made his debut in All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and then aligned himself with The Dark Order, under the moniker of '5.' He had a two-year tenure with the company, wrestling his final match against Daniel Garcia which was taped on June 11, 2022. Angels left the promotion after his contract expired on June 29, 2022.

Following a stint with TNA Wrestling, Alan Angels returned to AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. On the ROH tapings after the September 17 edition of Dynamite, he made a surprise appearance to square off against The Beast Mortos in a losing effort. After his first match in Tony Khan's promotion after nearly three years, Angels sent out a two-word message via his X.

"The Second Coming."

Tony Khan's AEW teases hosting a huge event in Saudi Arabia in 2027

Tony Khan's rival company, WWE, recently announced that its flagship event, WrestleMania 43, will be hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027. At the recent media call for AEW All Out, Khan was asked about hosting an event during the same timeline in Saudi Arabia.

The AEW CEO revealed that they would be doing a marquee event in the spring of 2027 and also hinted at huge plans for that year's Revolution pay-per-view.

“I have a lot of interest in it, and I can promise we’re gonna run a huge event in the spring of 2027. I think spring 2027 is gonna be a great time for AEW. We’re still gonna be in the peak of this massive media deal that we’ve done with Warner Bros. Discovery…. People ask about the spring of 2027. I can promise we’ll have a huge AEW Revolution and a lot of big plans for then. And obviously, very focused right now on 2025. That’s looking very far ahead, but there’s definitely potential for us to do some big thing in the spring of 2027.” [H/T - Cageside Seats]

With the war between AEW and WWE at its peak, it remains to be seen what the Jacksonville-based promotion will do next.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

