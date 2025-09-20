Mark Briscoe makes an honest confession about AEW (Exclusive)

Mark Briscoe recently talked about getting to work with AEW and the people under it. He then made a bold claim about the company and how they have been faring in the wrestling world.
The Sussex County Chicken is now an icon in ROH alongside his late brother. The two were known as one of the greatest tag teams in company history. In 2023, following the unfortunate passing of his brother, Mark made his way to AEW and began his career as a singles competitor.
While speaking to Bill Apter as part of an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mark Briscoe was asked about the best part of working for AEW. He mentioned how this was all the personnel part of the company. He then made a bold claim, and this was how the promotion had the best wrestlers and how they also put on the best matches in the industry.
"Greatest part of working with AEW is the camaraderie. We a team here, we a team, and we putting on the best professional wrestling product on the planet right now, hands down in the United States. I mean I love my professional wrestling; I'm not talking about any kind of entertainment who apply this there. I'm talking about ding, ding, ding, at the wrestling match. Ding, ding, ding, the match is over. The best matches right now, AEW. The best wrestlers right now, AEW."
Mark Briscoe talks about almost quitting wrestling
The Briscoe Brothers have made a name for themselves as one of the greatest tag teams to ever do it. Unfortunately, this came to a untimely end following the passing of Jay Briscoe.
During a special by The Players' Tribune and AEW in July about their family, Mark Briscoe revealed that he considered quitting wrestling after his brother had passed. He mentioned how this idea in his head did not last long, as he wanted to honor him by continuing to compete.
“When he passed, at first, I thought I was going to just quit wrestling. It didn’t take long, you know, maybe a matter of a few hours when I was like, I can’t quit wrestling. Jamin would, he would be p***** if I quit wrestling. He wants me to carry on and to keep on doing my thing and to even do more and do better,” said Mark Briscoe. [H/T Ringside News]
Mark has been on a great run as a singles competitor, even winning the ROH World Championship. It remains to be seen what other highs he will reach as he continues putting on great matches in AEW.
