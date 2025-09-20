Mark Briscoe makes an honest confession about AEW (Exclusive)

Mark Briscoe recently talked about getting to work with AEW and the people under it. He then made a bold claim about the company and how they have been faring in the wrestling world.

Ad

The Sussex County Chicken is now an icon in ROH alongside his late brother. The two were known as one of the greatest tag teams in company history. In 2023, following the unfortunate passing of his brother, Mark made his way to AEW and began his career as a singles competitor.

While speaking to Bill Apter as part of an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mark Briscoe was asked about the best part of working for AEW. He mentioned how this was all the personnel part of the company. He then made a bold claim, and this was how the promotion had the best wrestlers and how they also put on the best matches in the industry.

Ad

Trending

"Greatest part of working with AEW is the camaraderie. We a team here, we a team, and we putting on the best professional wrestling product on the planet right now, hands down in the United States. I mean I love my professional wrestling; I'm not talking about any kind of entertainment who apply this there. I'm talking about ding, ding, ding, at the wrestling match. Ding, ding, ding, the match is over. The best matches right now, AEW. The best wrestlers right now, AEW."

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

Mark Briscoe talks about almost quitting wrestling

The Briscoe Brothers have made a name for themselves as one of the greatest tag teams to ever do it. Unfortunately, this came to a untimely end following the passing of Jay Briscoe.

During a special by The Players' Tribune and AEW in July about their family, Mark Briscoe revealed that he considered quitting wrestling after his brother had passed. He mentioned how this idea in his head did not last long, as he wanted to honor him by continuing to compete.

Ad

“When he passed, at first, I thought I was going to just quit wrestling. It didn’t take long, you know, maybe a matter of a few hours when I was like, I can’t quit wrestling. Jamin would, he would be p***** if I quit wrestling. He wants me to carry on and to keep on doing my thing and to even do more and do better,” said Mark Briscoe. [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

The Players’ Tribune @PlayersTribune “This is the story of how my brother and I fell in love with wrestling … This is also the story of the darkest days I’ve ever been through.” Mark Briscoe opens up on losing his brother, Jay Briscoe. ❤️ @SussexCoChicken | @aew

Ad

Mark has been on a great run as a singles competitor, even winning the ROH World Championship. It remains to be seen what other highs he will reach as he continues putting on great matches in AEW.

Please give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video when getting quotes from the first half of the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.