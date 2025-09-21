Update on MJF’s immediate future following AEW All Out loss- Reports

MJF suffered a huge loss against Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out. The two stars went to a war against each other in a Tables 'n' Tacks match. The Salt of the Earth vowed to end Briscoe at All Out. However, the latter was successful in defeating the former AEW World Champion. After failing to stand up to his words, MJF felt disheartened, putting a question mark on his future.Mark Briscoe was not the only star who managed to defeat The Salt of the Earth this week. Before AEW All Out, Maxwell Jacob Friedman also faced Mistico at the CMLL 92nd Anniversary show in Mexico. However, he dropped his CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship in that match to the luchador.As per Fightful’s AEW All Out notes, after commuting from Mexico to Toronto, Friedman is set to rejoin the shooting for Violent Night 2 in Winnipeg. It means that the former AEW World Champion is expected to miss the next few episodes of Dynamite in the coming month.Moreover, following his match, MJF dropped a cryptic message for the fans. Only time will tell what AEW has in store for Maxwell Jacob Friedman from here on.MJF's wife, Alicia Atout, reacts to his loss at AEW All OutMJF recently married his longtime girlfriend, Alicia Atout. However, the couple never got the opportunity to experience their honeymoon. The former AEW World Champion promised that he will go on his honeymoon only after he ends Mark Briscoe. Following Friedman's defeat, his wife reacted in a latest X post.Taking to X, Atout said that she was hoping to go on her honeymoon after All Out. She added that there are two possibilities, one of which is that her husband could be dead, or else he is out to shoot a movie.&quot;Guys. I was really hoping we’d go on the honeymoon after ALL OUT. But a) he might be dead, And b) if he’s alive, he’s gotta go shoot the movie…&quot;Check out her X post:This comment by the AEW interviewer confirms that Maxwell is out to shoot a film. Only time will tell when Atout and the former AEW World Champion will experience their honeymoon.