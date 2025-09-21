  • home icon
  • Update on MJF’s immediate future following AEW All Out loss- Reports

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 21, 2025 18:27 GMT
MJF suffered a huge loss against Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out. The two stars went to a war against each other in a Tables 'n' Tacks match. The Salt of the Earth vowed to end Briscoe at All Out. However, the latter was successful in defeating the former AEW World Champion. After failing to stand up to his words, MJF felt disheartened, putting a question mark on his future.

Mark Briscoe was not the only star who managed to defeat The Salt of the Earth this week. Before AEW All Out, Maxwell Jacob Friedman also faced Mistico at the CMLL 92nd Anniversary show in Mexico. However, he dropped his CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship in that match to the luchador.

As per Fightful’s AEW All Out notes, after commuting from Mexico to Toronto, Friedman is set to rejoin the shooting for Violent Night 2 in Winnipeg. It means that the former AEW World Champion is expected to miss the next few episodes of Dynamite in the coming month.

Moreover, following his match, MJF dropped a cryptic message for the fans. Only time will tell what AEW has in store for Maxwell Jacob Friedman from here on.

MJF's wife, Alicia Atout, reacts to his loss at AEW All Out

MJF recently married his longtime girlfriend, Alicia Atout. However, the couple never got the opportunity to experience their honeymoon. The former AEW World Champion promised that he will go on his honeymoon only after he ends Mark Briscoe. Following Friedman's defeat, his wife reacted in a latest X post.

Taking to X, Atout said that she was hoping to go on her honeymoon after All Out. She added that there are two possibilities, one of which is that her husband could be dead, or else he is out to shoot a movie.

"Guys. I was really hoping we’d go on the honeymoon after ALL OUT. But a) he might be dead, And b) if he’s alive, he’s gotta go shoot the movie…"
This comment by the AEW interviewer confirms that Maxwell is out to shoot a film. Only time will tell when Atout and the former AEW World Champion will experience their honeymoon.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

