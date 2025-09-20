MJF breaks silence after brutal loss at AEW All Out

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 20, 2025 22:03 GMT
MJF
MJF [Image via MJF's Instagram]

MJF has been enduring a rough patch in his career as of late. Over the past few months, he has lost several high-stakes matches that have given him a massive hit on his morale. At AEW All Out 2025, the former AEW World Champion suffered yet another defeat at a big stage.

The Salt of the Earth faced Mark Briscoe in a Tables 'n' Tacks match at the Toronto spectacle. Despite giving a tough fight, MJF was unsuccessful in defeating Briscoe. It was a blockbuster showdown that culminated the months-long, deeply personal rivalry between the two stars. Following his heartbreaking loss, Maxwell Jacob Friedman posted a cryptic message on social media.

Taking to X, the former AEW World Champion expressed his disappointment over his defeat. He said that he has no clue why he failed to defeat Briscoe, reflecting a much more underconfident tone. Before the match, he vowed to take down Mark with unwavering determination. But failing to live up to his own words has seemingly dealt a heavy blow to MJF’s morale.

"Idk anymore, man." he wrote

Check out his X post below:

MJF lost his championship at the CMLL 92nd Anniversary Show

MJF lost his pride against Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out. However, it was not the only loss he had to take this weekend. Before coming to Toronto, The Salt of the Earth had an incredible showdown against Mistico for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship at the CMLL 92nd Anniversary Show.

It was a Mask vs. Title match following a feud between the two stars for the past few weeks. After giving a tough fight to the luchador, Friedman suffered a big loss against him at the CMLL show. In a heartbreaking loss, the AEW star dropped his championship after a 49-day title reign.

With that said, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has lost three huge matches consecutively. At Forbidden Door, he even lost an AEW World Title match against Hangman Page. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out for him in All Elite Wrestling from here on.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
