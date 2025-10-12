  • home icon
  Congratulations to AEW star Renee Paquette

Congratulations to AEW star Renee Paquette

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 12, 2025 14:33 GMT
Renee Paquette
Renee Paquette [Image via Paquette's Instagram]

Renee Paquette has been an important part of AEW's programming for the past few years. She has been the prime host for the company's zero-hour shows and has done several interviews for AEW. Therefore, her work is considered truly remarkable by the fans, many even calling her one of the best signings for the company.

The 40-year-old has been a part of the professional wrestling industry for more than a decade. In her tenure, she has worked for big wrestling giants like WWE and AEW. While many fans consider her performance in Stamford-based promotion to be the breakout stint of her career, she made a huge name for herself after joining Tony Khan's company.

Today, Renee Paquette has completed three years with All Elite Wrestling. On October 12, 2022, Paquette made her debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion on an episode of Dynamite in Toronto, Canada. Since then, she has become an integral part of the company, earning recognition for her work as both a host and an interviewer.

Renee Paquette recently shared a wholesome post with her fans

Renee Paquette often keeps her fans updated about her personal life. Whether it’s showing off a new look or sharing career news, the 40-year-old has always been open with her audience. Recently, she posted a wholesome moment with her daughter on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the former WWE interviewer shared some footage captured by her daughter, Nora. The pictures and videos are from the backstage area of the AEW All Out show last month. Besides, Paquette called out her little one as her new assistant in the caption.

"My new assistant took some footage for me" she wrote

The fans have been loving this beautiful bond between daughter and mother. Many people are even praising the photography skills of little Nora as she captures her mother with utmost spirit.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
