Congratulations to AEW star Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette has been an important part of AEW's programming for the past few years. She has been the prime host for the company's zero-hour shows and has done several interviews for AEW. Therefore, her work is considered truly remarkable by the fans, many even calling her one of the best signings for the company.The 40-year-old has been a part of the professional wrestling industry for more than a decade. In her tenure, she has worked for big wrestling giants like WWE and AEW. While many fans consider her performance in Stamford-based promotion to be the breakout stint of her career, she made a huge name for herself after joining Tony Khan's company.Today, Renee Paquette has completed three years with All Elite Wrestling. On October 12, 2022, Paquette made her debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion on an episode of Dynamite in Toronto, Canada. Since then, she has become an integral part of the company, earning recognition for her work as both a host and an interviewer.Renee Paquette recently shared a wholesome post with her fansRenee Paquette often keeps her fans updated about her personal life. Whether it’s showing off a new look or sharing career news, the 40-year-old has always been open with her audience. Recently, she posted a wholesome moment with her daughter on social media.Taking to Instagram, the former WWE interviewer shared some footage captured by her daughter, Nora. The pictures and videos are from the backstage area of the AEW All Out show last month. Besides, Paquette called out her little one as her new assistant in the caption.&quot;My new assistant took some footage for me&quot; she wroteThe fans have been loving this beautiful bond between daughter and mother. Many people are even praising the photography skills of little Nora as she captures her mother with utmost spirit.