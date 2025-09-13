Renee Paquette shows off new look after AEW Dynamite

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Sep 13, 2025 10:07 GMT
Renee Paquette was once signed to WWE. (Image via her Instagram handle)
AEW star Jon Moxley is the leader of The Death Riders. He has been signed to the Jacksonville-based company since 2019 and is a former four-time world champion. Furthermore, he is married to All Elite Wrestling backstage interviewer Renee Paquette.

Renee Paquette joined AEW in 2022. She and Moxley began dating in 2013 and got married in 2017. They have a daughter together, who was born in June 2021. The former Dean Ambrose is not active on social media. However, his wife is. Following the conclusion of this week's Dynamite, the former WWE personality shared a picture of herself on Instagram in a new look.

In its caption, Paquette stated that she adores the bob cut and is unable to quit it.

"I can’t quit you, bob 💘" she wrote.

Paquette was signed to WWE from 2012 to 2020. There, her screen name was Renee Young. It will be interesting to see if the 39-year-old and her husband will ever return to the Stamford-based company.

AEW interviewer Renee Paquette on whether she will ever return to commentary

Renee Paquette is predominantly an interviewer in All Elite Wrestling. Interestingly, during her time in WWE, she was regularly seen calling wrestling matches. She is an experienced commentator

In a recent interview with Cincy360, she stated that even though she is satisfied with her current role in the Tony Khan-led company, she sometimes considers returning to the commentary desk.

"Sometimes I think about it. There’s aspects of it that I miss, and obviously this is a far different circumstance with AEW versus what I had done previously. So I think about it sometimes. I love getting to do the interviews." she said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan allows her to commentate someday. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her in the company.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
