Renee Paquette sends a heartfelt message to 3-time WWE champion

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 05, 2025 14:51 GMT
Renee Paquette
Renee Paquette [Image via Renee's Instagram]

Renee Paquette has been working in the professional wrestling industry for more than a decade. She has had stints in promotions like WWE and now AEW in her career. With such a long-standing passion for the industry, Paquette has made a lot of friends along the way. Recently, the 39-year-old sent a heartfelt message to one such friend on her special announcement.

The AEW personality commented on an Instagram post of former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. Earlier this year, The Queen of Harts announced that she has been working on her memoir, The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE, which will be released in October this year. Sharing her excitement with fans, the WWE veteran recently offered the first glimpse of the book on social media.

The Dungeon Diva wrote that this book holds a special place in her heart, as she prepares to share it with the world next month. The 43-year-old added that this book offers an inside look at her life and her journey of becoming a WWE superstar. Responding to the post, Renee Paquette appreciated Natalya's work. With a warm and encouraging tone, the interviewer wrote:

"This is so awesome Nattie!!!"

Check out Renee's comment below:

Renee Paquette&#039;s comment [Image via Natalya&#039;s Instagram]
Renee Paquette's comment [Image via Natalya's Instagram]

Natalya responds to Renee Paquette's heartfelt comment

Natalya's Instagram post has been making rounds on the internet, garnering attention from a lot of stars in the world of professional wrestling. While The Queen of Harts could not reply to all of them, she made sure to acknowledge Renee Paquette’s heartfelt gesture.

Ad

In the comments, the former Divas Champion thanked Paquette. She expressed gratitude for her presence in her life, especially during difficult times. She wrote:

"@reneepaquette thank you!!!!!! And thank you for always being there for me, Renee❤️"

Check out Natalya's comment below:

Natalya&#039;s comment [Images via The Queen of Harts&#039; Instagram]
Natalya's comment [Images via The Queen of Harts' Instagram]

Well, the WWE star’s response highlights the strong bond she shares with Renee. Besides, several WWE stars, including names like Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair, also reacted to this post to show their excitement for Natalya's memoir.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
