Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Stephanie Vaquer, and others react to WWE RAW star's personal update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, and Stephanie Vaquer, recently took to social media to react to RAW Superstar Natalya's personal update. The Queen of Harts sent a message about her new book.Natalya is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment's women's division. Throughout her career, the legend has won several titles and is now focusing on helping younger talent in the Stamford-based promotion.The Queen of Harts recently took to Instagram to share a personal update about her new book, 'The Last Hart Beating.' The RAW star shared a glimpse of the book and wrote that she was extremely excited about it. Nattie added that writing her own book was the proudest moment of her wrestling career.&quot;My book is real. Wait until you see the second cover, underneath the jacket. I’m so excited to bring this all to life. This book is what I’m most proud of in my wrestling career. But it’s about so much more than wrestling,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Natalya's post, including Karrion Kross, Ivy Nile, Kelly Kelly, Jade Cargill, Naomi, Tyson Kidd, Michelle McCool, Heath Slater, and more.Meanwhile, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, Renee Paquette, Bayley, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Charlotte Flair, B-Fab, and Maryse left wholesome comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments. [Image credit: Natalya's Instagram]Mark Henry believes Natalya is the best wrestler on WWE's current female rosterDuring a recent edition of the No Holds Barred podcast, WWE legend Mark Henry said that he believed Natalya was the best worker inside the ring, even better than Charlotte Flair.The Hall of Famer added that he believed it was a &quot;travesty&quot; that the Triple H-led creative team wasn't using The Queen of Harts as much as they should.&quot;There’s not one female wrestler in the world that [sic] could work better than her. Not one, including Charlotte Flair, who [sic] I hold as the best female entertainer of all time. Micrphone, looks, athletic ability, wrestling prowess, she doesn’t have a weakness. She’s the best that ever did it. Nattie is right there, right now. It’s a travesty not to use her,&quot; Henry said.It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Natalya's future on Monday Night RAW.