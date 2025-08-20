43-year-old WWE Superstar is a better wrestler than Charlotte Flair, according to Mark Henry

A 43-year-old WWE Superstar has been deemed better than Charlotte Flair by Mark Henry. The Queen is one of the most decorated stars in the promotion and has been lauded for her in-ring ability and mic work for years.
However, according to the WWE Hall of Famer, one talent stands out from the rest currently, and it is none other than Natalya. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been making a name for herself this year, competing outside WWE.
The Queen of Harts has competed at GCW's Bloodsport twice and recently wrestled at AAA's Triplemania, challenging for the Reina de Reinas Championship. She has brought a more intense style of wrestling outside the sports entertainment juggernaut, which has impressed Henry.
During an appearance on the No Holds Barred podcast, Henry talked about how Natalya is the best female wrestler currently.
WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!
"There’s not one female wrestler in the world that [sic] could work better than her. Not one, including Charlotte Flair, who [sic] I hold as the best female entertainer of all time. Micrphone, looks, athletic ability, wrestling prowess, she doesn’t have a weakness. She’s the best that ever did it. Nattie is right there, right now. It’s a travesty not to use her," Henry said. [17:00 - 17:35]
You can watch the video below.
Natalya, wrestling under the name Nattie outside WWE, has been a force to be reckoned with. She has racked up two wins in shoot-style wrestling at Bloodsport and has given herself a makeover as far as her persona goes.
She recently competed against Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on RAW, but ended up submitting to the Dis-Arm-Her hold.
Charlotte Flair won the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam
Charlotte Flair has been associated with the main event scene in the women's division ever since her arrival on the main roster. Hence, it was a surprise when she was paired with another veteran in Alexa Bliss, as the duo went after the Women's Tag Team Championship.
After a failed attempt at the Evolution Premium Live Event, they were able to win the title at SummerSlam, defeating The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.
The new champions might have a challenge on their hands already, as they were laid out by The Secret Hervice last week. Fans have enjoyed seeing Charlotte Flair in this new avatar as she explores a new side to her in WWE.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit the No Holds Barred podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.