Natalya makes major career announcement ahead of 25th anniversary

Natalya has led a legendary career through the indies and WWE after growing up in the business as a member of The Hart Family. After more than two decades in the ring, the daughter of Jim Neidhart is highly regarded and well-respected. Natalya is now being praised after making a major announcement.

The Queen of Harts is one of WWE's longest tenured superstars. The three-time champion is also the first woman to graduate from the legendary Hart Family Dungeon in Calgary, under her uncles Ross and Bruce. Natalya has been a steady workhorse talent for WWE over the past 18-plus years as she inked her developmental contract on January 5, 2007. The 42-year-old and husband Tyson Kidd are now training future generations at The Dungeon 2.0 in Florida.

Natalya is approaching her 25th anniversary working in the pro wrestling industry after starting out as a host and ring announcer in 2000 for the MatRats. The RAW Superstar took to Instagram today to announce her memoir. BenBella Books and Simon & Schuster Canada will publish "The Last Hart Beating: From The Dungeon to WWE" on October 28. The 312-page hardcover book is available for pre-order via Amazon and other outlets, listed at $29.95. Neidhart revealed the cover art today and issued a statement.

"For almost 20 years I’ve managed to work a very public dream job in @wwe, while keeping much of MY story private. That is, up until now. I couldn’t be more excited to announce my book 'The Last Hart Beating' coming to book stores everywhere this October. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being on this journey with me. (Available for pre order NOW wherever books are sold!) @benbellabooks @simonschusterca @wwe," Nattie wrote with the photo below.

The Diva of Doom held the WWE Divas Championship for 69 days in 2010, then held the SmackDown Women's Championship for 86 days in 2017. She and Tamina Snuka then held the Women's Tag Team Championship for 129 days in 2021.

Natalya missing in action on WWE RAW

Natalya has been on the WWE RAW roster since returning from hiatus last fall. She has not wrestled a red brand match in 2025 so far.

The Anvilette started 2025 by wrestling Women's Speed Champion Candice LeRae to a time limit draw. She then lost to Ivy Nile on WWE Main Event but defeated Isla Dawn on the next Main Event episode. After continuing her streak of never missing a Royal Rumble, Natalya defeated Sonya Deville and Alba Fyre on Main Event in February and has not wrestled since then.

Neidhart actually has not wrestled in the RAW ring since the December 16 tapings, where she and Fyre lost a Triple Threat to IYO SKY. Her last two matches of 2024 came as a Speed win over Michin and a Main Event win over Dawn.

