Natalya reacts to major WWE career announcement

Natalya is a real veteran WWE Superstar as one of the longest-tenured roster members. Now that she's inside her 18th year with the biggest wrestling company in the world, the third-generation grappler continues to make history in a major way. Following major announcements on her future, Natalya just made a declaration to the industry.

The Queen of Harts trained in the legendary Hart Family Dungeon of Calgary and worked Stampede Wrestling and the Canadian indie scene for a few years, but she's spent most of her career wrestling for WWE and its developmental territories. Earlier this week, Natalya was announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII event, promoted by GCW on April 17 at the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. Today the 42-year-old was announced for the NWA's Crockett Cup event on May 17 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Natalya is now touting her own tour across the industry. In responding to the NWA's announcement, the daughter of Jim Neidhart took to X today to officially declare the Nattie World Tour is on. She tagged World Wrestling Entertainment and the National Wrestling Alliance.

"NATTIE. WORLD. TOUR. @nwa @WWE," Natalya wrote.

Natalya entered her eighth Royal Rumble as the 18th entrant, which was representative as this is her 18th year with the company. She lasted 17:14 before Liv Morgan made her the 11th elimination, with none of her own.

Natalya building WWE Main Event streak

Natalya has not wrestled on RAW in more than two months. Her last red brand match came on December 16 but aired on December 23, and saw IYO SKY defeat Neidhart and Alba Fyre to advance in the Women's Intercontinental tournament.

The Queen of Harts has worked six WWE Main Event episodes since defeating Isla Dawn in early December. She defeated the recently-released Dawn three weeks later, lost to Ivy Nile in late January, then got the win back from Dawn to close the month. February began with a win over the recently-released Sonya Deville, and last month closed with a Main Event win over Fyre.

Natalya has also worked World Wrestling Entertainment's Speed series as of late. She defeated B-Fab and Michin to advance but failed to dethrone Women's Speed Champion Candice LeRae in a time limit draw.

