Natalya reveals that 84-year-old WWE Legend was backstage at RAW

WWE has reconnected with many former stars in the last year while featuring other legends and Hall of Famers more often. This seems to be another perk of the TKO era under Triple H's direction. Monday's RAW included these special crowd shots, but with a twist, and now Natalya has revealed a wrestling legend who met with superstars backstage, along with a great story from a bygone era.

Monday's RAW from State Farm Arena in Atlanta served as the red brand's Royal Rumble go-home episode. Recent WWE events have included crowd shots of various Hall of Famers and legends sitting in the crowd, with the occasional celebrity sighting. This week's RAW was a bit different as numerous actors and hip-hop stars were shown on camera. However, one wrestling legend was present for the fourth edition of RAW on Netflix: Abdullah The Butcher.

The Madman From Sudan attended RAW to visit backstage. Abby has lived in the Georgia capital for years and owned Abdullah the Butcher's House of Ribs and Chinese Food from the early 1990s until July 2016. Natalya recalled the success the 84-year-old retired Canadian brought her grandfather, Stu Hart, in Stampede Wrestling, where he was a six-time North American Heavyweight Champion and one-time NWA Canadian Heavyweight Champion. She shared a throwback photo of Abby and Stu, along with a new photo, adding that their meeting made her day.

"What an honor it was seeing Abdullah the Butcher tonight backstage at #WWERaw Abby did HUGE business for my grandfather Stu Hart in Stampede Wrestling. Abby was the original king of hardcore wrestling. Stu adored Abby and would speak of him all the time. So happy we could visit tonight, @abthebutcher. It made my day [red heart emoji] #respect," Natalya wrote with the photos.

WWE inducted Abby into its 2011 Hall of Fame class, also in The ATL. He was honored by the Ohio Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2019, and the Canadian Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2023.

Natalya rumored for WWE Royal Rumble

Natalya is WWE's longest-tenured female superstar and the daughter of Jim Neidhart. The highly-respected third-generation grappler is rumored to be a participant in the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday.

The Queen of Harts has not been confirmed for the 38th annual Royal Rumble as of this writing, but she is expected for the women's signature match. This would be Natalya's 8th appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble as she worked the inaugural match in 2018 and has not missed one yet.

WWE currently has 20 participants confirmed for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble. The following superstars have been announced: Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, IYO SKY, and the returning Charlotte Flair.

