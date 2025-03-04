Natalya set for major match at another promotion amid WWE absence

WWE's Natalya Neidhart has mostly taken a backseat on the flagship show of late. However, the Canadian has been announced for the returning Crockett Cup event.

Ad

Natalya comes from the royal wrestling family, the Harts, through her father, WWE Hall of Famer Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Since 2010, she has remained loyal to the Stamford-based promotion. Over the years, she has carved out her legacy in the women's division and put over many young talents, whether it was on television or through her wrestling school, The Hart Family Dungeon.

Busted Open Radio first broke the news, followed by National Alliance Wrestling (NWA) on their Instagram page. Natalya will be wrestling at The Crockett Cup on May 17 in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia:

Ad

Trending

"Just announced on Busted Open Radio! The Crockett Cup returns on May 17th to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia! And if the most prestigious tag team tournament in wrestling wasn’t enough, WWE Superstar Natalya will be in action in an NWA ring! This is one you won’t want to miss! Tickets are on sale now!" read NWA's Instagram post caption.

Ad

Ad

Natalya opens up about training future WWE talents at The Hart Family Dungeon

The legendary Hart Family Dungeon in Canada was owned and operated by Stu Hart, the father of Bret and Owen Hart. Stu trained several wrestlers who went on to become iconic names in the industry, from Chris Jericho, Edge, and Christian to Olympian super-heavyweight Mark Henry.

Ad

Natalya was the only female graduate from the original Dungeon. She opened up about continuing the legacy and building new talents while speaking to TMZ Sports:

"I’m just so lucky that for us... we were the last students of the original Dungeon, which my grandfather’s Stu Hart started in Calgary, Canada. So for us to be able to keep that Dungeon [name and vibe] alive... especially because we work so closely with the women, but I think being able to give back to the men and women of WWE. And this is, the thing is that we’re not really a school, maybe one day it will be a school. But at the moment, it’s like a private invite-only workshop," she said.

Ad

The former WWE Women's Champion was seen in a backstage segment on RAW this week. There seems to be a storyline in the works between her and Maxxine Dupri. It remains to be seen where things go from here for her on-screen role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.