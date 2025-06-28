Congratulations to AEW star Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland is one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling history. He and Will Ospreay recently challenged The Young Bucks to a tag team match at All In with their EVP positions on the line. Ahead of the big event, Swerve announced the release of his new music video on his X (fka Twitter) account.

Swerve has made a big name for himself under Tony Khan's promotion. He is a former AEW World Champion and a regular in the company's main event scene. He is currently involved in a storyline to take down the Death Riders and the Elite.

With so much going on in his wrestling career, the Realest also embraced his musical side. The former AEW World Champion recently released a new music video titled "Outta Control."

"My New Music Video Premiere! "Outta Control" Prod. by Mike Snell; 📸: Global Films; Stream Now."

Apart from being a great in-ring performer, Swerve is also a really good rapper. Fans are really excited to stream his newly released music.

Swerve Strickland says signing with AEW is like joining the Lakers

AEW has proved to be a really good rival promotion to WWE over the past years. Will Ospreay recently commented on the latest batch of releases from WWE. He stated that recently released stars should give priority to proving themselves on the indie scene.

He also added that they shouldn't automatically assume that they are ready to join AEW. While speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Swerve also backed Ospreay's claims.

“You can’t just be here in All Elite Wrestling just to be here. We’ve [Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay] always had that same respect. We both push the bar and raise it, to certain lengths that, like, people second-guess can they come to All Elite Wrestling, people second-guess, can they just sign a contract and make an impact in All Elite Wrestling? It shouldn’t be like that. It should be like signing with the Lakers. [You can’t just get to] The Lakers and just expect to be starting five and run the floor and get playing time. No, you have to work, you have to be one of the best out there." [ H/T: Fightful]

It's great to see Swerve Strickland and Ospreay share the same respect towards AEW. Many ex-WWE stars have made a name for themselves in AEW, it'll be interesting to see the other names who join that list.

