Congratulations to AEW star Toni Storm

AEW star Toni Storm has accomplished a fair bit in her career. She can now add another feather to her cap.

Toni Storm took her spot at the top of the women's division as soon as she arrived at AEW. It didn't take her long to win the Women's World Championship. She held the title for 76 days and then she regained it again a few months after dropping it. However, these two title reigns paled in comparison to what was coming for Storm. After losing the Women's World Title for the second time, the 29-year-old adopted her Timeless Toni Storm gimmick and turned it up all the way to level ten and captured her third title.

This time she embarked on a memorable run filled with beautiful storytelling. She successfully held the title for 281 days and defended it against almost everyone. She had some memorable matches against Deonna Purrazzo, Saraya, Taya Valkyrie, and Mina Shirakawa to name a few. However, her most memorable title defense came at All In 2024 when she defended against her former protege Mariah May.

Despite coming out on the losing side, Storm can take pride in the level of storytelling that went into the match. Hence, Pro Wrestling Illustrated Awards recognized her contributions to the industry and named Toni Storm as the Woman of the Year 2024.

AEW star Mariah May was named Most Improved Wrestler of the Year

Mariah May attached herself to Toni Storm as soon as she arrived in AEW. She was by the former Women's World Champion's side throughout most of her title defenses. However, she showed her true colors after winning the Owen Hart Cup.

May betrayed her mentor and then faced her for the title at All In 2024. The 26-year-old defeated Storm to become the new Women's World Champion. Since then, Mariah has shown an unhinged version of herself willing to do whatever it takes to retain her gold.

Her efforts didn't go unnoticed during the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Awards as well, as she was named the Most Improved Wrestler of the Year.

It will be interesting to see if Toni Storm and Mariah May will have a rematch for the title anytime soon.

