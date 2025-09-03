Congratulations to AEW Star Toni Storm

Toni Storm, without a doubt, is one of the biggest AEW stars right now. The &quot;Timeless&quot; one is the reigning Women's World Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and today she celebrates a major milestone.At the recently concluded AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, Toni Storm defended her title against Athena and managed to get the win, extending her run with the title, which she won back in February this year at Grand Slam: Australia. Ever since winning the title, the 29-year-old has moved past every challenge and will now wait for the next one, possibly at All Out. The year 2025 has truly been a special one for Storm so far, and today, the &quot;Timeless&quot; one reached another major milestone. Toni Storm has now held the AEW Women's World Championship for 200 days. Bryan Alvarez says AEW would outbid WWE for Tony Khan's services.It goes without saying that Tony Khan and Triple H go to war when it comes to signing top talents for their respective promotions. However, one star WWE probably won't acquire in the near future is Toni Storm.The reigning Women's World Champion is the de facto leader of the Jacksonville-based promotion's women's division, apart from being one of its biggest draws. While there is no news on her contract situation, the fact that Triple H would look to re-sign her to WWE on the expiration of her contract cannot be ignored. However, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio says that even if WWE tried, Tony Khan would not let it happen. &quot;Tony Khan would likely outbid them anyway. She’s one of his top stars right now, ” said Meltzer (H/T: Ringside News)Toni Storm has been known to call All Elite Wrestling her home, but pro-wrestling is a funny business, and so a return to WWE in the future for the &quot;timeless&quot; one cannot be ruled out.