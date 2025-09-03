Congratulations to AEW Star Toni Storm

By Karan Raj
Published Sep 03, 2025 14:56 GMT
Toni Storm makes her entrace at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door [Image from allelitewrestling.com]
Toni Storm makes her entrace at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

Toni Storm, without a doubt, is one of the biggest AEW stars right now. The "Timeless" one is the reigning Women's World Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and today she celebrates a major milestone.

Ad

At the recently concluded AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, Toni Storm defended her title against Athena and managed to get the win, extending her run with the title, which she won back in February this year at Grand Slam: Australia. Ever since winning the title, the 29-year-old has moved past every challenge and will now wait for the next one, possibly at All Out.

The year 2025 has truly been a special one for Storm so far, and today, the "Timeless" one reached another major milestone. Toni Storm has now held the AEW Women's World Championship for 200 days.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Bryan Alvarez says AEW would outbid WWE for Tony Khan's services.

It goes without saying that Tony Khan and Triple H go to war when it comes to signing top talents for their respective promotions. However, one star WWE probably won't acquire in the near future is Toni Storm.

The reigning Women's World Champion is the de facto leader of the Jacksonville-based promotion's women's division, apart from being one of its biggest draws. While there is no news on her contract situation, the fact that Triple H would look to re-sign her to WWE on the expiration of her contract cannot be ignored.

Ad

However, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio says that even if WWE tried, Tony Khan would not let it happen.

"Tony Khan would likely outbid them anyway. She’s one of his top stars right now, ” said Meltzer (H/T: Ringside News)

Toni Storm has been known to call All Elite Wrestling her home, but pro-wrestling is a funny business, and so a return to WWE in the future for the "timeless" one cannot be ruled out.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications