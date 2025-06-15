Congratulations to AEW star Will Ospreay

Former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay recently shared a huge update about his personal life. The Aerial Assassin made the announcement with a heartwarming social media post.

Will Ospreay has been a full-time member of the All Elite Wrestling roster since early 2024. Since his arrival, he has delivered several incredible matches against top wrestlers like Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Page. Outside the ring, The Aerial Assassin has been in a relationship with popular UK indie wrestler Alex Windsor for years.

The 31-year-old announced at a recent event that she had signed with AEW to join his partner. Meanwhile, Ospreay shared a picture on social media where he was seen holding Alex Windsor's hand. Windsor had a ring on her finger, confirming their engagement after years of being together.

"She said Yes [green heart emoji]," Ospreay wrote.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor on their engagement.

AEW star named Will Ospreay as one of the top two wrestlers in the world

AEW star "Speedball" Mike Bailey believes that Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are two of the best wrestlers in the world. In a chat with KATU News, Bailey discussed his history with The Aerial Assassin and how The Realest was a great representative for All Elite Wrestling.

"In my opinion, the two best wrestlers in the world right now, Will Ospreay, someone who I've wrestled five different times, five singles matches, never ended in a W or at least not yet. But it's going to happen, and Swerve, someone who isn't the AEW World Champion, was but hasn't been a long time. But in my opinion, someone who really champions AEW, he represents the company and what he's done, putting AEW at the forefront"

On AEW Summer Blockbuster last Wednesday, Ospreay and Strickland collided in a singles match. The bout was amazing from start to finish, but ended in a time-limit draw. After the contest, they were attacked by The Young Bucks. It remains to be seen whether the two sides face off at All In 2025.

