Congratulations to AEW star Willow Nightingale

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 21, 2025 14:35 GMT
Willow Nightingale [Image via AEW
Willow Nightingale [Image via AEW's YouTube]

AEW star Willow Nightingale has reasons to celebrate today as she has reached a major professional milestone.

Willow Nightingale was a force to be reckoned with in the independent scene before she joined AEW in 2022 and became one of the promotion's most popular wrestlers. The Babe with the Power's highlight came when she won the TBS championship in April last year, defeating Julia Hart at the Dynasty pay-per-view. Although she lost the title to Mercedes Mone a month later at Double or Nothing 2024, the 31-year-old star has remained a prominent face on TV since. Most recently, she participated in a pre-show tag match at WrestleDream 2025, teaming with Harley Cameron to face Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne, and came out on top. Today, she celebrates another milestone, marking three years in Tony Khan's promotion.

To commemorate the event, Willow shared All Elite Wrestling's post on X about her joining the promotion, saying it feels like a long time ago but also like it was yesterday.

"3 years feels so long ago and like yesterday all at once," Willow wrote on X

Willow Nightingale on her favourite part about working with AEW

In a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, Willow Nigtingale discussed her favorite part of working for AEW, saying it's due to the diverse pool of talent, among other things.

"I'm [able to travel internationally] and meet other people who view the world differently than me and remind myself that, even though sometimes in wrestling we put on our superhero capes and we feel larger than life, like, I can go to the other side of the world to have that same superhero feeling and then walk down the streets where I don't speak the language and feel like a tiny little speck on earth and be like, 'Yep, this is the human experience,' and I am just so fortunate to be able to do it, because AEW allows me to, and I can continue to do so."

It will be interesting to see what comes next for Willow Nightingale in All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Karan Raj
