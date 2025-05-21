Willow Nightingale provides a huge update on her contract with AEW: "I am just so fortunate to be able to do it"

AEW fans have embraced Willow Nightingale in a major way. The 31-year-old has been a babyface since debuting in the ring a decade ago, and in Tony Khan's companies she's made great strides, becoming a top women's wrestler of this era. Nightingale is currently trending after addressing a recent backstage report.

The Babe With The Power debuted for AEW in May 2021, shortly before trying to become the inaugural ROH Women's World Champion. NJPW's inaugural Strong Women's Champion, who had a 45-day reign, continued making her name until her All Elite Wrestling signing was announced in October 2022. After winning The Owen Hart Cup in July 2023, the New York native held AEW's TBS Championship for 35 days, and then held the CMLL World Women's Championship for 62 days.

Nightingale will continue to grow her popularity and hone her skills in the All Elite Wrestling ring. Sources recently reported that she had agreed to a new multi-year contract with the company. Nightingale actually signed the deal before she even hit free agency, and has recently confirmed the major happening while speaking to The Takedown on SI. She also opened up about her favorite part about working for AEW: the international partners and travel, and a diverse pool of talents.

"That is true, yes. I am happy where I am. I think there is so much left ahead for me to do at AEW, things that I want to accomplish. But also, I'm just really excited to be a part of something when it's fresh and new and, like, you know, I think we're past the years of finding our footing. But to have been a part of that and continue to water and watch it grow is just a privilege as well as a joy, you know? So I'm excited to continue, to take part in that," Nightingale said.

Willow Nightingale continued:

"I'm [able to travel internationally] and meet other people who view the world differently than me and remind myself that, even though sometimes in wrestling we put on our superhero capes and we feel larger than life, like, I can go to the other side of the world to have that same superhero feeling and then walk down the streets where I don't speak the language and feel like a tiny little speck on earth and be like, 'Yep, this is the human experience,' and I am just so fortunate to be able to do it, because AEW allows me to, and I can continue to do so."

Nightingale has continued to work non-AEW dates. She defeated Miu Watanabe at TJPW Grand Princess on March 16 and was on the winning team of the 16-woman Torneo International Cibernetico Elimination at the Lucha Fiesta Especial on April 27 both in Tokyo.

Willow Nightingale rivalry continues on AEW Collision

Willow Nightingale has been busy helping All Elite Wrestling's babyfaces fight off The Death Riders, but she's also focused on revisiting her rivalry with Kris Statlander as of late. Statlander currently leads their televised series of All Elite Wrestling singles matches at 4-2, but Willow won their first-ever match before AEW at NYWC in January 2019.

Two weeks ago, Collision saw Statlander defeat Nightingale in their first singles showdown since the acclaimed Chicago Street Fight at All Out 2024, which was won by Statlander. This week's Beach Break saw the two come face-to-face, and Statlander winning due to The Death Riders' interference was acknowledged.

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien ended Saturday's Collision segment by indicating that Willow knows where to find her if she wants another match, or potentially, if she needs a tag partner. Statlander later watched from the tunnel at the end of the show as Willow was double-teamed by Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta.

