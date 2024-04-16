Popular AEW star thought she was too old to try out for WWE; Chelsea Green encouraged her

Several AEW and ROH roster members have worked WWE tryouts in the past. One top talent opened up on how she thought she was too old for a tryout, and how Chelsea Green encouraged her.

Willow Nightingale is one of the fastest-rising female wrestlers. The inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion is set to challenge for the AEW TBS Championship when she faces Julia Hart at the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21, 2024.

Speaking to Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Willow was asked if she ever had talks with WWE. The 30-year-old recalled how Chelsea Green encouraged her to ask for a tryout.

"No. No... I had done extra work maybe two or three times. One time, I was doing extra work and Chelsea Green encouraged me to be like, 'Why don't you just ask? It's honestly that simple. The worst thing that can happen is they say no.' I was like, 'Alright, maybe I'll build myself up to that. I'll get there,'" Willow Nightingale said. [H/T to Fightful]

Jericho then clarified, asking if Green was telling Nightingale to ask for a WWE contract.

"No, not a contract, a tryout. I hadn't even had a tryout. Also, around that time, there were all these talks of - if you're over a certain age they're not really interested in you. Around that time, I was 26 or so, and I was like, 'I'm so old,' which is crazy. There was a lot of talking myself out of it," Willow Nightingale clarified.

Nightingale has recently worked for CMLL and Stardom, while also maintaining her contracted duties with ROH and AEW.

AEW Dynamite go-home line-up for Wednesday

AEW will present the Dynasty go-home edition of Dynamite this Wednesday from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN.

Rampage will not be taped this Wednesday as a special 4/20 edition of that show and Collision will air live this Saturday. Collision will air from 8-10 pm ET, then Rampage will air from 10-11 pm.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for live Dynamite coverage and all breaking AEW news. Below is the current line-up, which is subject to change:

Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Mariah May vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart and Brody King

Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe will separately speak on their Dynasty match

Taz brokers a meeting between Hook and Chris Jericho

Jon Moxley returns as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

The Elite's Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks vs. PAC, Daniel Garcia, Penta El Zero Miedo

Poll : Who will win at AEW Dynasty? Willow Nightingale, the challenger Julia Hart, the current TBS Champion 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback