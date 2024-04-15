Backstage update on Julia Hart's AEW status following recent scare - Reports

Friday's AEW Rampage saw Julia Hart defend the TBS Championship. New details have just leaked about her status, following an injury scare and a previous report regarding it.

The Keeper of Secrets retained her TBS Championship over Leyla Hirsch on Friday's AEW Rampage, which was taped on Wednesday night after Dynamite. Brody King was banned from ringside due to the Open House stipulation. They brawled at ringside until Hirsch nailed a dive, but it looked like Hart may have suffered a shoulder injury as the referee checked her out. The match resumed, and Hart rolled Hirsch up for the win.

Hart's shoulder was taped up, and she was selling an injury. It was later reported that she did suffer a legitimate shoulder injury, but the severity was unknown. An updated report from Fightful Select notes that there has been fear of an injury to the 22-year-old, but she's still advertised to wrestle on Dynamite.

AEW still has Hart and King vs. Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale listed for the Dynasty go-home edition of Dynamite. The latest word from backstage is that this is not an error as Hart is still expected to work the show.

The Princess of The Black Throne is also still scheduled to work the Dynasty pay-per-view next Sunday. Hart is set to defend against Nightingale.

AEW Dynasty updated line-up

All Elite Wrestling will present their inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view next Sunday from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Coming out of this week's AEW TV shows, the company now has eight matches scheduled for Dynasty. Below is the current line-up, which is subject to change:

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

The House of Black vs. Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe

Open House Rules: TBS Champion Julia Hart defends vs. Willow Nightingale

International Champion Roderick Strong defends vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Ladder Match Tournament Finals: FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the vacant World Tag Team Championship

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defends vs. PAC

Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends vs. Thunder Rosa

World Champion Samoa Joe defends vs. Swerve Strickland

