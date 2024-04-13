Injury to top AEW champion results in an unexpected ending on Rampage

A certain AEW champion has seemingly suffered an injury after a match on tonight's episode of Rampage. This would be Julia Hart as she took on Leyla Hirsch.

Hirsch has not been seen on AEW in over two years. Recently, she has been having a great singles run on Ring of Honor, which prompted her to take her chances and directly challenge the Princess of the Black Throne for the TBS Championship.

It was a good showing by the challenger, and she was able to hold her own against Hart, but it seemed that the match's finish may have been premature. Hirsch went for a Suicide Dive on Julia Hart outside, but after the initial bump, she was seen clutching her shoulder area.

The sequence can be seen at the end of the clip below.

She rolled back into the ring and slumped into the corner, clutching her shoulder as she spoke to the referee. The match continued, with Hart taking a quick roll-up pin for the win.

After the match, the TBS Champion could still stand and hold her title but still looked uncomfortable. A report from the Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that she indeed sustained an injury, but its severity is yet to be known.

