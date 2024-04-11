Unfortunate update on current AEW champion - Reports

A current AEW champion suffered an injury during the taping of the upcoming April 12 edition of AEW Rampage. An injured champion is a cause for worry, and how Tony Khan will handle the situation remains to be seen.

The wrestler in question is the current TBS Champion Julia Hart. Hart will face Leyla Hirsch in the upcoming episode of Rampage. Dave Meltzer revealed some more details about the injury on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Julia Hart injured her shoulder legit at some point in the match – we don’t know how serious it is,” Meltzer said. [H/T: Wrestling Observer Radio]

Hart has been wrestling since 2019 and made her AEW debut in 2021. She has since been in some of the most intense feuds, with her matches against Kris Statlander and Skye Blue lauded by critics and fans alike.

It remains to be seen when Hart will return to the ring, and all of that depends on the seriousness of her injury.

AEW's Mercedes Mone earlier said she would be going after the TBS Championship held by Julia Hart

One of the contenders who wants a shot at Julia Hart is Mercedes Mone. The CEO recently made her debut in the Jacksonville-based company but is yet to compete in a match. Mone had earlier revealed that she would be going after the TBS Title.

Mercedes Mone's debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business was well received. The wrestler, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, had spent several weeks hinting at signing with the Jacksonville-based company.

On Dynamite this week, Mone was asked whether she'd want to face Hart or Willow Nightingale in a backstage segment. However, the segment turned murky when she was attacked.

The CEO could dive into a feud with either of the two. While Hart has gold, Nightingale almost ended Mone's career after she got injured in a match last year in NJPW. The two were feuding for the Strong Women's Championship in a tournament at Resurgence '23.

