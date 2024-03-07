Mercedes Mone drops massive hint about her AEW arrival

Mercedes Mone just dropped a massive hint about her AEW arrival.

There have been many rumors surrounding Mercedes Mone ever since the news of her being a free agent broke. Since then, there had been rumors of her joining WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

However, when she didn't turn up at the 2024 Royal Rumble, rumors started circulating that she was headed to AEW. With Big Business around the corner, more speculations are circulating that she could show up at the event.

Ahead of her potential AEW debut, Mercedes Mone dropped another hint during her appearance on the Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast.

“I feel more ready and more better than ever, and I cannot wait to see all my prior plans of 2023 come into fruition in 2024. I’ve been making some really big moves. 𝑩𝒊𝒈 𝑩𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 moves and big money moves.”

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone opened up about her WWE departure

Mone made a name for herself in WWE. She became one of the top female wrestlers in the world during her tenure with the company. Hence, her departure from WWE came as a shock to everyone, especially, considering the way she walked out of the promotion.

During the same podcast episode, Mone opened up in detail about her WWE departure by saying it was the hardest decision of her life.

“Something told me I needed to do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life. It's the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my whole life, but it’s the most proudest. It’s crazy because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life, in getting to be everything I’ve ever dreamt of—and more. That moment changed my whole life for the better. I’m so thankful for that moment, so proud of myself, so proud of Trinity, so proud of how strong we were," said Moné.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes will go after Toni Storm and the AEW Women's World Championship if she debuts in the company.

Do you want to see Mercedes Mone in AEW? Discuss!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Mercedes Mone in AEW? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion