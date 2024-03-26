Rob Van Dam “likes” an interesting tweet suggesting AEW should bring in controversial ex-WWE star

Rob Van Dam has put in a few matches for AEW and wowed fans with his agility and aura at the age of 53. He's also open to facing any challenger, which was made evident when he liked an interesting tweet suggesting that AEW bring in controversial former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle.

The Whole F'n Show has attained the status of a legend for his work in WWE and ECW. Van Dam has also appeared on AEW programming after debuting in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2023.

It was announced in February this year that the 53-year-old legend would feature on the April 20, 2024 episode of AEW Collision. Although exact details have not been revealed regarding RVD's appearance on the Saturday night show, the latter has teased an interesting idea on social media.

A user took to X to suggest that Mr. Monday Night should work with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle on the 4/20 edition of Collision. Rob Van Dam liked the tweet, suggesting his openness to a program with The King of Bros.

Rob Van Dam liked a tweet concerning Matt Riddle

The two men clashed at an independent show earlier this month for Riddle's NJPW World Television Title. The bout ended in a no contest, leading to Van Dam teaming with The Original Bro to defeat Chris Harris and James Storm.

Rob Van Dam weighed in on allegations against Vince McMahon

The entire wrestling world was rocked by the stunning allegations brought against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in Janel Grant's lawsuit. A number of major names from the Stamford-based promotion have spoken on the subject. Rob Van Dam recently weighed in on the controversial topic as well.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, the Michigan native revealed he had gone through the allegations and commented that the details he came across disturbed him.

"It's crazy. I read the whole 67-page indictment so I could have my own perspective of everything. I feel like even if everything was consensual I still find it very disturbing and I almost feel like I don't want to know about." [1:27 - 1:50]

RVD went on to add:

"I can't wait to hear what the defense says, right? Like, give us something, come on. But I also can imagine the defense coming up with some amazing move that either debunks a lot of stuff that we just assumed were facts or at least puts a lot of leverage on their side." [2:28 - 2:59]

The allegations against McMahon have led to his resignation from TKO Group Holdings. His son-in-law Triple H is currently the creative head of WWE.

Poll : Do you want to see Matt Riddle in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion