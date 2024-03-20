Rob Van Dam weighs in on the Vince McMahon controversy

Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam recently addressed the controversy involving Vince McMahon. Earlier this year, Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit against McMahon and other executives, alleging sexual trafficking, assault, and emotional abuse.

This disturbing graphic lawsuit, along with previous settlements with other women, led to the former World Champion resigning from WWE and TKO. While there are ongoing federal investigations into the matter, McMahon has denied any wrongdoing and promised to defend himself vigorously to clear his name from all the allegations.

While speaking on the Cafe de René podcast, RVD was asked to share his honest thoughts on the Vince McMahon scandal. Having read the 67-page lawsuit, the former WWE Champion found the allegations against McMahon very disturbing.

"It's crazy. I read the whole 67-page indictment so I could have my own perspective of everything. I feel like even if everything was consensual I still find it very disturbing and I almost feel like I don't want to know about." [From 01:27 to 01:50]

Rob Van Dam added:

"I can't wait to hear what the defense says, right? Like, give us something come on... But I also can imagine the defense coming up with some amazing move that either debunks a lot of stuff that we just assumed were facts or at least puts a lot of leverage on their side." [From 02: 28 to 02:59]

Check out the video below:

AJ Styles says the current product isn't the same WWE that Vince McMahon was in charge of

The former World Champion AJ Styles signed a deal with WWE in 2016 after he departed from New Japan Pro Wrestling. The Phenomenal One found massive success in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast ecently AJ Styles stated that more wrestlers from rival promotions or the indie scene could be a part of WWE under Triple H's regime which was highly unlikely under Vince McMahon's rule.

"I wish more guys who I think would do well in WWE who may have been afraid as far as past things have happened with Vince being there, I wish that they would understand that WWE is in this for the long run. I just wish they could see that and know this isn't the same WWE that Vince was in charge of," he said.

Watch the full interview below:

With Vince McMahon out of the picture, fans are excited to see the second WrestleMania under The Game's regime.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Vince McMahon has parted ways with WWE forever? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion