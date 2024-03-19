AJ Styles on future WWE signings: "This isn't the same WWE that Vince was in charge of" 

AJ Styles finally signed with WWE in 2016. From that point on, he has worked some remarkable WrestleMania showdowns against top stars such as The Undertaker, Randy Orton, and Edge, among others. This time around, he has LA Knight on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

To call Knight a newbie seems a little far-fetched, but technically, the man only found his footing in the sports entertainment giant recently. Much like the rise of The Megastar of WWE, AJ believes more wrestlers from other promotions or the indie scene can join the pro-wrestling juggernaut confidently in 2024.

Speaking on Battleground Podcast, Styles opened up about the endless possibilities today, thanks to one man: the Chief Content Officer Triple H. He praised the latter's contributions and care for talents:

"I wish more guys who I think would do well in WWE who may have been afraid as far as past things that have happened with Vince being there, I wish that they would understand that WWE is in this for the long run," AJ Styles said, highlighting the company's Netflix deal. "I just wish they could see that and know that this isn't the same WWE that Vince was in charge of."

He continued:

"I really believe that Triple H looks at our talent and goes, 'Let's get them better or let's find ways to bring out the best in them rather than show them the worst.' A lot of those guys and girls, when they get released from WWE, it crushes them. I never understood why we want to do something like that rather than just like, hey, let's send them back to NXT. They just need a little bit more work or something like that, but being released, it'll crush you. I don't want to see people’s lives ruined because of a job." [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

The other day, fellow O.C. member "Michin" Mia Yim echoed the same sentiment when a Twitter/X user suggested that she gets released. She later posted that it never made sense to her how some fans make such brash comments, especially when it is about someone's livelihood.

AJ Styles breaks character to praise his WWE WrestleMania XL opponent

LA Knight had a surge in popularity thanks to his feud with Bray Wyatt in early 2023. By the end of the year, he had already had a notable feud with The Bloodline, worked with John Cena, and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

AJ Styles couldn't help but heap praise at The Megastar, pointing to the latter's hard work. The Phenomenal One admitted that he respects his on-screen rival:

"You gotta respect what he’s (L.A. Knight) been through to get to where he’s at. I’ve been there, done that. I know exactly how it feels for someone not to believe (in) you and all you need is a chance and he got his chance and now, people don’t stop saying, ‘Yeah’. He could throw a punch or a kick. We’re gonna hear, ‘Yeah’. So, kudos to him for hanging in there and getting the job done when I know there’s frustration," Styles said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Meanwhile, Styles has made it clear that his current run in the Stamford-based promotion is his last. He spoke in depth about missing time with his family.

