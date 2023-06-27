"I've missed enough" - AJ Styles details upcoming retirement from WWE

WWE Superstars have a very hectic schedule and often find themselves missing out on their personal life. Family time means a great deal to SmackDown's own AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One is looking forward to retirement life.

Styles has asserted once again that the current run will be his last. Furthermore, he revealed that he got a taste of what life post-WWE would look like when he was out of action recently due to injury.

Speaking to Metro, the former WWE Champion explained that wrestlers work hard throughout the years in order to enjoy spending the time that they have lost once they are retired. In his own words, to enjoy "the fruits of your labor."

Styles stated:

"Once it’s over, I think it’s gonna be easy for me to go, 'Okay! I did what I was supposed to do! I fought as hard as I could for as long as I could to the point where I hopefully didn’t embarrass myself'," before adding, "No more missing birthdays, high school, elementary school stuff. I’m gonna be there as a father to see that. I’ve missed enough."

While he does not plan on retiring any time in the near future, Styles claimed that both he and his wife loved his recent rehab phase because he was finally able to go to bed and wake up early.

AJ Styles even revealed that the younger generation of stars were excited to get better and receive guidance from the veteran during this time. The experience helped him find a newfound inspiration as a wrestler:

"Being able to be with them and show them little tricks that I’ve found out over the years and share that information was a blessing. It inspired me to make the rest of my career the best it possibly could be." (H/T Metro)

Corey Graves believes it's the former WWE Champion's consistency that got him a ton of fans

AJ Styles is one of the most respected stars of the pro-wrestling world. According to Corey Graves, it's the former's ability to consistently deliver high-quality bouts in the ring that fans gravitate towards.

Recounting his own match against The Phenomenal One, Corey Graves discussed the veteran's Hall of Fame-worthy career on an episode of WWE After The Bell:

"You've never seen a bad AJ Styles match. Never. Even pre-dating.'I've been in the ring with AJ Styles years back, and I thought the match was terrible, because I was in terrible shape, and I was all blown up, and I was trying to catch a breath about thirty seconds in. I was like, 'This is going to be the worst, I can't watch it back,' and then I watched it back, and I'm like, 'God, he's so good. God, he is unbelievable.'"

AJ Styles is currently embroiled in a feud with Karrion Kross on Friday Night SmackDown. As of this writing, he will not be competing at Money in the Bank this Saturday night in the UK.

