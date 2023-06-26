Scarlett Bordeaux "seducing" popular WWE superstar was a "Vince McMahon" idea, according to veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently commented on Scarlett Bordeaux's attempt to seduce AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown.

Scarlett's husband, Karrion Kross, has been feuding with The OC's AJ Styles over the past few weeks on SmackDown. On the June 16 episode of the Blue Brand, Kross and Scarlett teamed up to defeat Styles and Michin in a Mixed Tag Team match. During the bout, Scarlett seemed to be trying to seduce AJ Styles to get his eyes off her husband. However, The Phenomenal One pointed to his ring and told her, "I'm married, b*tch."

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran commented on Scarlett's encounter with Styles, claiming it was a Vince McMahon idea.

"Scarlett breaks up a pin that AJ's got on Kross by raking his eyes or whatever and as he stands up then she starts trying to seduce him. And this is a Vince McMahon finish. I've been watching variations on this theme for 25 years. She tries to seduce him with her womanly wiles. And AJ instead of ignoring her because he's in the ring with a big f**king jacked up motherf**ker or instead of chucking her out of the ring or instead of just saying f**k you, he takes the time to take his glove off and hold his hand up and so, 'I'm married b*tch,'" he said.

Cornette added:

"And then when she gets out of the ring he continues to stare at her and then turn and then basically Kross comes up from behind and just puts the sleeper on him and chokes him out in three minutes of the whole thing. [So, AJ's is saying there's a chance?] Apparently."

Check out four men WWE SmackDown star Scarlett Bordeaux has been romantically linked with in real life here.

Scarlett Bordeaux has competed in only two WWE matches in 2023

Although Scarlett Bordeaux competed in several matches on the independent circuit following her release from WWE in November 2021, she has not wrestled much since her return in August last year.

The 32-year-old competed in four matches at live WWE events in 2022. Meanwhile, Scarlett has wrestled in two Mixed Tag Team matches in 2023. Before her and Kross' victory over AJ Styles and Michin, the couple defeated Emma and Riddick Moss on SmackDown last January.

Scarlett previously revealed that the thing that attracted her to Karrion Kross turned out to be false. Check out her comments here.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes