WWE SmackDown Superstar Scarlett recently disclosed what attracted her to her husband, Karrion Kross.

Kross and Scarlett first met during their time on the independent circuit. The couple started dating in 2018, a few years before joining WWE. Earlier this year, the former NXT Champion and his longtime girlfriend tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alaska.

During an episode of Sheamus' YouTube show, Celtic Warrior Workouts, Scarlett disclosed that she got attracted to Kross because of his bald head. However, she later discovered that he could grow hair.

"It was actually the bald head and then I found out you can actually grow hair," Scarlett said. "Surprise!" Kross replied. (23:16 - 23:19)

Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE in August

In November 2019, Scarlett signed with the Stamford-based company after spending nearly seven years competing in other promotions. About four months later, her then-boyfriend, Karrion Kross, also joined WWE. The couple later made their NXT debut together.

After spending nearly two years in WWE, the company released the couple from their contracts in November 2021 due to budget cuts. Nevertheless, they returned last August to join SmackDown. In an interview with The Sun, Kross disclosed how their personal relationship with Triple H led to their comeback.

"So every once in a while we would check in on Hunter and see how he's doing, just personal stuff – we never talked about work – and he would check in on us. One day he was wondering if we were around for a call. And then I think it was the week that you guys saw me on TV. I jumped on a call with Hunter and he proposed the concept of coming back. He said, 'Would you guys like to come home?' And we were like, 'Of course we would'. And then you guys saw us two days later, we were on TV," he said.

