"It really pisses me off" - Scarlett calls out WWE SmackDown star for being jealous of her

WWE SmackDown star Scarlett recently called out her husband, Karrion Kross, for being jealous of her.

Scarlett and Kross have been together since their time on the independent circuit. The couple later joined WWE. However, they were released from their contracts in November 2021 due to budget cuts. Nevertheless, they returned to the Stamford-based company last August to join the SmackDown roster.

Kross and his wife recently appeared on Sheamus' YouTube show, Celtic Warrior Workouts, to show the Irish superstar their couple's workout. While training, Scarlett jokingly stated that her husband has always been jealous of her.

"Kross has always been jealous of my back because I don't have to as much and I'd get good developement, right baby?" she said. [16:23 - 16:29]

Kross responded to his wife's claim, admitting to being jealous of her to the Celtic Warrior.

"It really pisses me off actually," he replied. [16:29 - 16:31]

Karrion Kross wants a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Since his return to the Stamford-based company, Karrion Kross has spoken several times about his desire to go head-to-head against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Although he has been involved in other feuds over the past few months, Kross recently disclosed that competing against Reigns for the title is still "on his radar."

"Competing against Roman Reigns for the titles he holds is always on my radar. But there's a time and place for everything... In the meantime, I am very much about showing the audience moments and stories where we can explore different aspects of the characters they've been watching for a very long time. I want to diversify our programming whenever I'm on," he told USA Insider.

