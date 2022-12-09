Roman Reigns has The Bloodline to protect him from any possible challengers in the company. However, as a champion, The Tribal Chief always has a target on his back, including former NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to the company when Triple H took over the creative duties after Vince McMahon's retirement. The two immediately set their sights on Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, who were feuding for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Unfortunately, the two stars didn't collide inside the squared circle as Kross went after McIntyre and Reigns got busy facing Logan Paul. Speaking to USA Insider, the 37-year-old superstar mentioned how he would like to face The Tribal Chief for the titles down the line:

“Competing against Roman Reigns for the titles he holds is always on my radar. But there’s a time and place for everything... In the meantime, I am very much about showing the audience moments and stories where we can explore different aspects of the characters they’ve been watching for a very long time. I want to diversify our programming whenever I’m on."

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross



The only thing that matters is to win.



#FallAndPray In a game with no rules,The only thing that matters is to win. In a game with no rules,The only thing that matters is to win.#FallAndPray https://t.co/abOQ0aIylG

It will be interesting to see when the two top stars of the blue brand collide for the titles.

Who are Karrion Kross and Roman Reigns feuding with on WWE SmackDown?

After making his way back to the company, Karrion Kross went after Drew McIntyre. He defeated the Scottish Warrion in a Strap match at Extreme Rules 2022. However, he was unable to slay McIntyre inside a Steel Cage match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Since then, Kross and Scarlett have not been seen on the blue brand. Recently, the two superstars emerged from the dark and hinted at going after 'The Master of the 619' Rey Mysterio on the blue brand.

After defeating Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022, Roman Reigns began feuding with Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He defeated Paul at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Recently, The Bloodline got into a feud with The Brawling Brutes. The two teams faced off in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2022. In the end, The Bloodline defeated The Brutes with the help of Sami Zayn. According to reports, Reigns will be defending his titles against Kevin Owens on the upcoming Royal Rumble show.

Who do you think will dethrone Roman Reigns as champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

