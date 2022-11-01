SmackDown star Karrion Kross recently returned to WWE after maintaining a personal relationship with Triple H following his release from the company nearly a year ago.

In November 2021, WWE released Kross and his wife, Scarlett. However, they returned to the company last August, only a few weeks after Triple H took over the creative process following Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Kross spoke about his return to the Stamford-based company, disclosing that he and his wife maintained their relationship with Triple H after their release last year.

"So every once in a while we would check in on Hunter and see how he's doing, just personal stuff – we never talked about work – and he would check in on us. One day he was wondering if we were around for a call. And then I think it was the week that you guys saw me on TV. I jumped on a call with Hunter and he proposed the concept of coming back. He said, 'Would you guys like to come home?' And we were like, 'Of course we would'. And then you guys saw us two days later, we were on TV," Kross said.

Karrion Kross is enjoying WWE's backstage environment under Triple H's leadership

Since taking over the creative process, Triple H has made several changes in WWE. For example, he brought back several released superstars, including Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Dakota Kai. He also dropped some superstars' new gimmicks to reinstate their older ones, such as Nikki Cross and LA Knight.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, Karrion Kross spoke about the backstage environment under Triple H's leadership, describing it as "healthy."

"It's a really healthy environment. It feels good. I think it's awesome having a boss that just by being there, by simply being there, you're knowing that you have a learning tree every single time you step into work to improve on something and to become a better version of yourself every week. I think it's a good thing for me. I thrive in that sort of environment," Karrion explained.

